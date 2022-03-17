Tysha Bolden

“…the Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.” Job 1:21

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church (Picayune, MS) for Mr. Tysha Earl Bolden, of Picayune, MS. A walk-thru visitation will be held on Saturday, March 19th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Tysha is a native of Picayune, MS.

On Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Birmingham, AL, Tysha received his wings.

Rev. Joey Mark, Pastor of the New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church and Green Grove Baptist Church, will be the officiant. Dr. Michael Kelley is the Pastor at St. Matthew Baptist Church.

Survivors include: a devoted wife, Carolyn Bolden of Picayune, MS; son, Jorion Littles of Melbourne, FL; daugther, Makayla Bolden of Picayune, MS; grandson, Javen Bolden of Picayune, MS; and granddaughter, Khalessi Littles of Melbourne, FL.

Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be observed throughout the entire service.