Two high schools receive makeover for prom

YUNEity provided two young women with full makeovers for this week’s prom. On March 5, YUNEity held a prom dress drive where they accepted donations of lightly worn shoes and dresses. Seniors Destiny Sikes, donned a blue dress, and attends Picayune Memorial High School and Azariya Robinson, who wore a red dress, attends Poplarville High School. The two young women were chosen to receive a full makeover, which included hair, nails, and pictures.

“The prom sponsorship meant a lot to me and it was very supportive after our house fire & I’m very thankful it made prom amazing for me” said Robinson.

“It’s helping me have an amazing night for something I’ve been looking forward to my whole life. I’ve always been excited about prom and little did I know when prom came around money would be really tight for me and my family, this sponsorship is helping the night I’ve wanted to be perfect for years, actually be amazing,” said Sikes.

Services were provided by Ms. Candace Neely from Eye Candy Beauty Bar and Ms. April Magee from Lavish Styles.

Dresses where donated by The Dress Diaries out of Lafayette, La. Makeup was done by Iyonna Jones and Britney NeCole from Bossy Bags & More and the girls’ nails were done by Kyree Kyree from Royal Nails.

“Nothing happens without a village and we are forever grateful for all of our business that extended a helping hand. We are more thankful for their hearts and dedication to make a difference,” said CEO of YUNEity Jasmine McCullough.