Storm shelters to open today for those who need shelter during today’s storm

Due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon/evening the Poplarville Community Saferoom located at 124 Rodeo Street will open today (March 30th, 2022) at Noon and will close as soon as the threat of severe weather has passed.

The Carriere and Picayune Community Saferooms will open today at 5:00 PM and will close after the threat of severe weather has passed.

Carriere Community Saferoom 7431 Highway 11 South

Picayune Community Saferoom 501 Laurel Street

Pets are not allowed. Please bring everything you may need (food/water etc.).