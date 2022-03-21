State Takes on the All-American Intercollegiate in Texas

HUMBLE, Texas – For the first time in program history, Mississippi State men’s golf program will compete in the All-American Intercollegiate. The two day 54-hole competition will begin Monday, March 21st, and end Tuesday, March 22nd.

Mississippi State will tee off on Monday morning at approximately 8:00 a.m. CT for a shotgun start on the par-72, 7,425-yard Golf Club of Houston course.

“This will be a good test of golf for us,” head coach Dusty Smith said. “[We are] playing a great course that has hosted a PGA Tour event in the past. We took a lot of positives from our last event and want to take the momentum with how we finished into this next opportunity. We need to remain patient and in our process. It will be important for all five guys to play for each other and the team this week.”

The Bulldog lineup will be led by the trio of Ford Clegg, Hunter Logan, and Pedro Cruz Silva,who have all competed as part of Mississippi State’s starting five in every tournament this spring campaign. Rounding out the lineup will be sophomore Loïc Ettlin and graduate student Ruan Pretorius. Clegg (71.72) and Logan (72.56) lead the Bulldogs in stroke average.

The 17-team field of the All-American Intercollegiate features co-hosts Houston and Rice, Abilene Christian, Arkansas State, Baylor, Florida State, Georgia State, Lamar, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, New Mexico State, North Texas, Sam Houston State, Texas State, ULM and UTSA.

During the Bulldogs last competition at the Louisiana Classics, Clegg earned a tied for 13th place at 5-under (72-70-69). That marked his fifth top-20 finish this season and ninth in his career. State had a tough start on the first two rounds but made a comeback, rising five spots on the leaderboard in the final round shooting 5-under. The Bulldogs finished at 8th overall at 2-over par (866).

State will play 36-holes and then follow-on Tuesday at approximately 8:00 a.m. CT for the final round with a shotgun start.

