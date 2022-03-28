Softball will bring awareness to military, first responders, cancer on special days

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast softball team will be holding a pair of special doubleheaders the next two weekends.

The April 2 doubleheader with Coahoma will be Military + First Responders Awareness Day, where current and former servicemembers and first responders will be saluted.

They will be admitted free, and there will be an on-field recognition ceremony starting at 1:35 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 2.

At the April 9 doubleheader against East Mississippi, the program will be holding Cancer Awareness Day to bring more attention to this group of diseases affecting so many family members, friends and others in our community.

