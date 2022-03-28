Softball travels to Poplarville on Tuesday

PERKINSTON — No. 17 Mississippi Gulf Coast will make the short trip over to Poplarville on Tuesday for another softball showdown between the archrivals.

No. 8 Pearl River will be waiting, with first pitch in the doubleheader set for 4 p.m. The games will be streamed at https://prccmedia.com/gold/.

Records

MGCCC: 14-13/6-2 MACCC, T-3 rd place in conference

place in conference Pearl River: 16-9/6-2 MACCC, T-3rd place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC swept a doubleheader against Hinds last Wednesday, winning 12-4 and 5-1. K.K. Agner homered in three consecutive at-bats for the Bulldogs.

Pearl River swept Coahoma on Saturday, winning 13-0 and 23-0.

Previous Meeting

On March 21, Gulf Coast swept a doubleheader from Pearl River, winning 9-5 and 11-6 at Perk.

Three Ahead

Saturday, April 2: vs. Coahoma, Perkinston, 2/4 p.m. (Military + First Responder Appreciation Day)

Wednesday, April 6: at East Central, Decatur, 3/5 p.m.

Saturday, April 9: vs. East Mississippi, 12/2 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.