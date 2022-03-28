Softball travels to Poplarville on Tuesday
Published 3:03 pm Monday, March 28, 2022
PERKINSTON — No. 17 Mississippi Gulf Coast will make the short trip over to Poplarville on Tuesday for another softball showdown between the archrivals.
No. 8 Pearl River will be waiting, with first pitch in the doubleheader set for 4 p.m. The games will be streamed at https://prccmedia.com/gold/.
Records
- MGCCC: 14-13/6-2 MACCC, T-3rd place in conference
- Pearl River: 16-9/6-2 MACCC, T-3rd place in conference
Last Time Out
- MGCCC swept a doubleheader against Hinds last Wednesday, winning 12-4 and 5-1. K.K. Agner homered in three consecutive at-bats for the Bulldogs.
- Pearl River swept Coahoma on Saturday, winning 13-0 and 23-0.
Previous Meeting
On March 21, Gulf Coast swept a doubleheader from Pearl River, winning 9-5 and 11-6 at Perk.
Three Ahead
- Saturday, April 2: vs. Coahoma, Perkinston, 2/4 p.m. (Military + First Responder Appreciation Day)
- Wednesday, April 6: at East Central, Decatur, 3/5 p.m.
- Saturday, April 9: vs. East Mississippi, 12/2 p.m.
For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.