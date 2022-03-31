Softball games moved to Sunday

PERKINSTON — No. 17 Mississippi Gulf Coast’s doubleheader against Coahoma has been moved to Sunday because of CCC’s transportation issues.

The first game will start at 3 p.m., with the Military + First Responders Appreciation Day ceremonies starting at 2:35. All those personnel will be admitted to the game for free and will be honored on the field.

The games will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10280653.

