Softball games moved to Sunday

Published 11:20 am Thursday, March 31, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — No. 17 Mississippi Gulf Coast’s doubleheader against Coahoma has been moved to Sunday because of CCC’s transportation issues.

 

The first game will start at 3 p.m., with the Military + First Responders Appreciation Day ceremonies starting at 2:35. All those personnel will be admitted to the game for free and will be honored on the field.

The games will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10280653.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

