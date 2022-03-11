Slidell Man Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash

Slidell – Shortly after 4:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Airport Road in Slidell. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Salvatore Adams of Slidell.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Adams was westbound on Interstate 12 on a 2001 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle. At the same time, a 2008 Freightliner 18-wheeler was westbound on Interstate 12. For reasons still under investigation, the Suzuki impacted the rear of the Freightliner’s trailer.

Despite wearing an approved DOT helmet, Adams sustained severe injuries in the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was properly restrained and was uninjured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. At this time, speed is a contributing factor in the crash, and impairment is not suspected. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, obeying the speed limit, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained.