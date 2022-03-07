Sixth Annual EMCC Football Golf Classic slated for April 29th at Lion Hills in Columbus

SCOOBA – The East Mississippi Community College football program will be hosting the Sixth Annual EMCC Football Golf Classic on Friday, April 29th, at Lion Hills in Columbus.

With proceeds going to the Lions’ football program through the EMCC Development Foundation, the cost of the four-person scramble event will be $250 per team. The cost will cover green/cart fees, driving range accessibility, sandwiches, and a team photograph. A shotgun start is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Prizes during EMCC’s football fundraiser will be awarded for hole-in-one shots as well as for the longest drive and closest to the pin.

For additional information on the EMCC Football Golf Classic, interested participants should contact EMCC Assistant Football Coach Cade Wilkerson via phone (662-476-8462) or email (dwilkerson@eastms.edu).

A tournament brochure and entry form can be accessed online at EMCC’s athletics website, www.EMCCAthletics.com.