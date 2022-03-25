Sinclair Mixon Sr.

Sinclair Louis Mixon, Sr. of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the age of 73.

Sinclair was born May 29, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He joined the Merchant Marines at the age of 15 and later became a Mason. He moved to Picayune in 1998 and attended St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. He enjoyed motorcycles, restoring vintage vehicles, horses, fishing, and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Mixon; sons, Sinclair Louis Mixon, Jr. (Julie) and Michael Joseph Mixon (Derek); daughter, Dawn Marie Mixon Wilbanks (Don); brothers, Jerry Mixon and Richard Mixon; grandchildren, Sinclair Louis Mixon III, Brandi Alexandria Mixon, and Tyler Michael Wilbanks; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Mae Mixon.

He is preceded by his parents, Robert Milton Mixon and Alice Morgan Mixon; brothers, Malcolm Mixon, Robert Mixon, Jr.; sisters, Joyce Carruthers and Nellie Horowitz.

A celebration of life will be held by family later.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.