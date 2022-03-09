Shaw and Lee inducted into Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame

Former Picayune Memorial High School coaches, Dean Shaw and Dodd Lee, were inducted into Mississippi’s Association of Coaches 2022 Hall of Fame. During their combined 26 years of coaching experience they led state title winning teams at PMHS. Shaw spent his 22-years of coaching as the Maroon Tide’s head basketball coach. Shaw coached outside of Picayune for one year during the 1995-96 season to coach girls basketball at Harrison Central High School. There, he won the Mississippi state girls basketball championship. Shaw then returned to coaching at Picayune where he retired 2006. He currently serves as the Picayune School District’s superintendent.

When asked how he felt about being induced to the hall of fame, Shaw said he was “very humble.”

“Just honored, I couldn’t believe it, I was very humble in them selecting me,” Shaw said.

While talking about the honor, Shaw recalled all the players, and coaches that helped during his career.

“I feel very grateful to them because if it wouldn’t of been for my players, my coaches that helped me, the staff, the administration, school board members and the community, none of this would be possible,” Shaw said.

Dodd Lee is one of the coaches that helped Shaw through his career. Lee was the head football coach at Picayune but also served as an assistant coach for Shaw on the boys basketball coaching staff in the 1982 through 1984 season.

“It’s very exciting to share this moment with coach Lee, because coach Lee had a lot to do with my success… I’m very appreciative and thankful he gave me an opportunity to be a part of the school district.” Shaw said.

During Shaw’s career he said he had the luxury of coaching great players, including Jonathan Bender, a PMHS graduate and first round NBA pick in the 1999 draft. He’s also coached against notable names like Monte Ellis, Devin Booker, Chris Jackson, Chris Duhon and Erick Dampier, all of which are former NBA players. It’s been very rewarding for Shaw to see his players grow and develop from 9th graders into young men. He has a special place in his heart for all his players.

“I loved my players very much, they were a big part of my family… every player that I coached was special to me and not one of them was any more special than another one because they gave me everything they had, and I’ll always love them for that,” said Shaw.

Lastly Shaw gave thanks to everyone who made this moment special.

“I’m grateful for my players, coaches, school officials and community that helped make this moment a special moment for me.”

“The administration at Picayune High School over the past 10 to 12 years has been so supportive, and you don’t do anything with out support. They were so good to me and I appreciated that.” said longtime Picayune Head Football Coach Dodd Lee.

Lee came on as Picayune’s head football coach in the 1996-97. He would go on to compile a career record of 222-74.

“I don’t think anybody’s any happier to have been nominated for the hall of fame than I am, it’s really an honor and to say I didn’t think about it when I started coaching I’d be telling a lie,” he said. “You’ve got to have goals and my goal was to be here one day.”

Looking back on his 24-year career and winning two state titles in 2011 and 2013 Lee said he stood on the shoulders of giants to get here. Lee also attributed his success to his assitant coaches, including current Picayune Head football coach Cody Stogner and Athletic Director Adam Feely.

“And then the players, not only were they good and great players, they were so dedicated and you don’t do anything without a little sacrifice and there was a lot of sacrifice in what we went through.” said Lee.

Along with coaching varsity football and basketball, Lee coached 9th grade basketball and girls track at Picayune, in addition to weight lifting and track at East Central High School. One of Lee’s fondest memories was playing football on Thanksgiving weekend. Lee said that’s the greatest time to practice football because that meant the team was playing for a state championship.

“Those four times I played in the state championship was a reward for all the hard work that we did, I mean it was like we were floating.”

After retiring from coaching at Picayune, Lee went to the college level as an assistant volunteer coach during Pearl River Community College’s 2021 season. But now he’s really retired.

“I’m going to be a full time fan of my grandsons and Picayune football. It’s a young man’s game and it takes a young man’s energy to do it. I lasted a long time, so I was fortunate enough to last as long as I did.”

Lastly Lee gave thanks to his family.

“Their whole lives rotated around Friday night football and they loved it and they made it part of their lives and I just wanted them to know how much I appreciate it,” Lee said.