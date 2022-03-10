Shametris Whittington

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. and visitation one hour prior to service at Rose of Sharon Church of God in Christ, Elder David Simmons is Pastor. Bishop Vernon Robinson will be the officiant.

Shametris LaTasha Whittington was born August 21, 1979, to the late Shirley Ann and Leonard Whittington, Sr. She was a graduated from Sarah Reed High School where she was a member of the dance team. She further her education at Delgado Community College and the University of New Orleans.

In 2005 Shametris married the love of her life the late Brian Bickham, Sr. and to this union three beautiful children were born.

Shametris transitioned into her final place of rest on February 24, 2022, in Chicago, IL at the age of 42.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories, three beautiful children, Brian Bickham, Jr. ( Deniya), Jeremiah Bickham and Breionne Chiara Bickham; two loving grandsons, Bryson Isaiah and Brayden Ahmon Bickham, both of whom she loved dearly; two sisters, Kathy Whittington Flot and Mckinlei Whittington; three brothers, Leonard, Jr., Jonathan and Avery Whittington; a best friend, Shakeitria Biggs; a host of other relatives and friends. To know her was to love her.

Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery.

