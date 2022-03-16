Shakira Austin Named AP All-American Honorable Mention

New York – As the first round of the NCAA Tournament draws nearer, the honors continue to roll in for Shakira Austin as on Wednesday she was honored to the AP All-American Honorable Mention Team.

This is the second straight season in which Austin has received the mention, as she was recognized after a stellar junior campaign in 2021.

Just last week, Austin was awarded the Gillom Trophy as the best collegiate women’s basketball player in the state of Mississippi. Austin recently eclipsed the 1,000-career rebound mark to be one of seven active players in Division I with 1,500 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

At the SEC Tournament in Nashville, she was named to the All-Tournament team after dropping a season-high 27 points against Florida and broke a program record with the most blocked shots in a tournament game at six. She currently leads the Rebels averaging 15.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. The center was named First-Team All-SEC last week for the second consecutive year and was also Lisa Leslie Award-Top 10 finalist, awarded to the best center in the nation.

Ole Miss looks to make a run in the 2022 NCAA Tournament beginning Friday in Waco, Texas, as the seventh seeded Rebels face off against 10th seeded South Dakota from the Ferrell Center. Tipoff against the Coyotes is set for 12:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.