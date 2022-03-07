Shakira Austin Awarded Gillom Trophy

Ole Miss Senior Named Most Outstanding Women’s Basketball Player in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. – With postseason play on the horizon, the honors still keep rolling in for senior Shakira Austin , as the center was awarded the 2022 Gillom Trophy Presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Pearl River Resort on Monday afternoon.

The Gillom trophy has been presented annually since 2008 to the most outstanding women’s basketball player in the state, in honor of Ole Miss All-American Peggie Gillom-Granderson.

Austin received the award for the second straight year, after breaking the string of six straight winners from Mississippi State in 2021.

Austin recently eclipsed the 1,000-career rebound mark to be one of seven active players in Division I with 1,500 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. At the SEC Tournament in Nashville, she was named to the All-Tournament team after dropping a season-high 27 points against Florida and broke a program record with the most blocked shots in a tournament game at six. She currently leads the Rebels averaging 15.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. The center was named First-Team All-SEC last week for the second consecutive year and is also a Lisa Leslie Award-Top 10 finalist, awarded to the best center in the nation.

Follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWBB, Facebook at Ole Miss WBB and on Instagram at Ole MissWBB. You can also follow head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin on Twitter at @YolettMcCuin.