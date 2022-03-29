SEC “All For Alex” Weekend Set For April 2

STARKVILLE – The SEC softball community will be united on April 2 when all 13 teams participate in the second annual “All for Alex” weekend to honor the legacy of Mississippi State’s Alex Wilcox.

Wilcox was a member of the 2018 Mississippi State softball team who inspired the nation with her courageous fight against ovarian cancer. That fight ultimately took her life in the summer of 2018. The Bulldogs are continuing their #NoOneFightsAlone campaign in 2020, wearing teal uniforms during midweek games.

The 13 SEC schools will join together to wear teal or teal accents on Saturday as the entire league recognizes her impact on the softball community nationwide and in the fight against ovarian cancer. There are six conference games scheduled, and Texas A&M will be hosting Abilene Christian that day.

The Bulldogs will be on the road for the event this season at No. 11 Tennessee. The Lady Vols will wear teal jersey tops, while State plans to debut a new teal and gray top created for the weekend. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

The campaign is a joint effort of LSU head coach Beth Torina and MSU head coach Samantha Ricketts and was approved at the SEC coaches’ meetings in the fall of 2019 before being put on hold when the 2020 conference season was canceled.

MSU immortalized Wilcox on Sept. 15, 2018, when the university retired her No. 8 jersey, making her the first female student-athlete in Mississippi State history to receive the honor. All 13 SEC softball teams were awarded the league’s Sportsmanship Award in 2018 for their united support of Wilcox throughout her final year of competition.

