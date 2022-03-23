“ Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me.” John 14:1 KJV

Graveside services will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Picayune Cemetery, 8th Street, Picayune, MS for Sandra Black Thomas, 69, of Picayune, MS a native of Houma, LA. A walk-thur visitation will be held on Friday, March 25th from 11-12:30 p.m. in Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Robert Landor will be the officiant.

Sandra Black Thomas was born to the late Ed and Catherine Black in Picayune, MS. Early in life she accepted Christ as her personal savior and was a member of The Greater Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.

She attended George Washington Carver High School and a graduate of Landrum High School in Louisiana. She was employed by Sheraton Hotel and met the love of her life the late Junis Thomas.

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 Sandra gained her angel wings to glory at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, LA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Clyde A. Jackson.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories her sister, Yvonne Blackwell of Picayune, MS; a host special cousins, other relatives and friends.

Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing will be observed throughout both services.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home