Routine traffic stops lead to drug arrests

Several suspects were recently arrested by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department for drug related offenses after being stopped for routine traffic violations.

Sheriff David Allison said, that on Feb. 18, at about 1 p.m. narcotics detectives conducting a patrol on F.Z. Goss Rd., in the Ceasar community saw a Ford Fiesta occupied by people who were not wearing their seatbelts.

During the subsequent stop, the detectives discovered a child sitting on the center console between the two adults without proper restraints.

The driver, identified as 45-year-old Conrad Calecas of 46 Arlene Lane, Poplarville and passenger, identified as 33-year-old Brittney Champagne of 6 Day Dream Dr., Carriere, were asked to exit the vehicle and a search was conducted, said Sheriff Allison. In that search, the detectives determined Champagne was in possession of a syringe containing a clear liquid of unknown composition, leading to her being arrested for possession of paraphernalia. Under the driver’s seat, the detectives located a distribution amount of methamphetamine. Champagne was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and Calecas was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, Allison said.

During booking, Champagne was notified that if she had anything on her person of an illegal nature, she would face an additional charge of introducing contraband into a correctional facility. At that point the jail personnel learned that she had a substance in her bra, which is suspected to be heroin, fentanyl or both substances mixed together. The substance collected from Champagne was sent for testing and additional charges may be pressed depending on the results, Allison said.

During another case worked on Feb. 23, at 9 p.m., detectives saw a Honda Civic run a stop sign at the intersection of Bouie Road and West Union Road, leading to a stop.

During the stop, the detectives detected the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, leading them to ask the driver, 46-year-old James A. Wills of 5453 New Port Road, Columbus, to exit the vehicle. In that search, a small amount of marijuana and some methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, leading to Wills being arrested for possession of methamphetamine, Allison said.