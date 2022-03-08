Graveside Funeral Services for Ronald Lott, age 77, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 2:30 pm at Biloxi National Cemetery.

Burial will be in Biloxi National Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of New Orleans, LA, he was a Truck Driver and a member of the Baptist Faith. Ronnie was a US Army Veteran, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Leon Adams and Ruby Foster; daughter, Belinda Ann Lott; brothers, Ray, Donald, Roy, and Joe.

Left to cherish memory are loving wife of over 54 devoted years, Kathleen Geisel Lott; daughters, Joyce (Peter) Wheeler and Darlene (Anthony) Laterrade; son, Ronald Anthony Lott; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Wheeler, Morgan Wheeler, Destiny Laterrade, Taylor Laterrade, Sidney Laterrade, Ethan Lott, and Abigail Lott; great grandchildren, Raegan Johnson and Brayden Wheeler; brothers and sisters, Leon, Douglas, Wayne, Betty, Menda, Ruby, Bobbie, Doris, and Judy; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, fiends, and loved ones.