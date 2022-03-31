Robert Wayne Byrd

Published 3:51 pm Thursday, March 31, 2022

By Special to the Item

Funeral Services for Robert Wayne Byrd, age 74, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Old Palestine Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, at McDonald Funeral Home, from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM.
Burial will be in Old Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Bro. Gary Sumrall and Bro. Everett Broome will officiate the service.
A native of Bogalusa, LA, he was a Real Property Specialist at Stennis Space Center for 37 years, and was a member of Old Palestine Landmark Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army. He also served on the Nominating and Credentials Committees for Coast Electric Power Association and was a board member for Nicholson Water & Sewer.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and horseback riding.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Byrd and Dena Lee Byrd; his son, Reginald Byrd; his brothers, Charles Byrd, Paul Byrd, Jackie Byrd, and Ashley Byrd.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Regina Davis Byrd; his son, Robert (Britney) Byrd; his 3 grandchildren, Brookelynne, Reginald, and Savannah; his sister, Shelia (David) Broom; his brother, Johnny (Paula) Byrd; and was a beloved uncle to his numerous nieces and nephews.
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Obituaries

Darrell Anthony Shepherd

Michael Warren

Alvin R. Dillard Sr.

Carolyn Miller Beech

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar