Reed wins MACCC Pitcher of the Week

PERKINSTON — Luke Reed turned in a dominant performance on the mound Sunday, and the conference took notice.

Reed was named MACCC Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday after throwing a two-hit shutout against Northeast Mississippi. The award was voted on by the league’s sports information directors.

The sophomore right-hander from Holy Cross High School in Louisville, Ky., struck out 11 batters. He walked just one, which came with one out in the seventh. Reed promptly rolled a double-play ground ball to end the game.

He needed just 87 pitches in the shutout and 61 of those were strikes. He faced two batters over the minimum to improve to 3-3. He has a 3.41 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 31.2 innings this season.

Reed is eligible for NJCAA weekly honors, which will be released on Wednesday.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.