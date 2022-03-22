Pretorius Shoots Career-Low At All-American Intercollegiate

HUMBLE, Texas – Despite inclement weather conditions, graduate student Ruan Pretorius had a career-low day, shooting a 66 (6-under) in the second round. Pretorius went bogey-free for all 18-holes during the second round and tacked on three birdies on both the front and back nine. Pretorius is tied for third at 2-under heading into the final round.

Also in the top 20 for the Bulldogs is senior Ford Clegg tied for 14th place. Clegg added six birdies to contribute a 4-under second-round score and head into the final round at 2-over.

“I thought overall our guys did a great job battling tough conditions,” head coach Dusty Smith said. “We need to do a better job from the get-go of being ready to play and not waiting until our backs are against the wall to show up.”

“Ruan and Ford did a great job in the second round giving our team some big scores,” Smith added. “I also thought Pedro and Hunter hung tough in round two as well. Tomorrow is a big day for us because it’s our next opportunity. We need to clean up some simple mistakes and most importantly, be ready to go mentally.”

Overall, Mississippi State sits in fifth place at 15-over going into the final round. The Bulldogs struggled during a rainy first round on the par-72, 7,425-yard course, but made a comeback with three Bulldogs shooting par or better in the second round, contributing an 8-under second-round score.

Junior Hunter Logan shot a bogey-free back nine to round him out at even par for the second round. Logan heads into the final round tied for 29th at 5-over.

Rounding it out for the Bulldogs is Pedro Cruz Silva tied for 56th, and Loïc Ettlin who is tied for 92nd.

State will tee off at approximately 8 a.m. CT on Tuesday, with a shotgun start to begin the final round of the All-American Intercollegiate.

