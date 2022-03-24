PRCC’s Iota Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa welcomes new members
Published 10:07 am Thursday, March 24, 2022
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Thirty-nine students were welcomed into the Iota Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa on Monday evening. The induction ceremony was held at the Brownstone Center for the Arts with family members and other guests in the audience.
Phi Theta Kappa is known as the foremost honor society for two-year colleges with over 1,300 chapters worldwide. This evening was the Iota Mu Chapter’s 65th induction ceremony. The chapter covers both the Hancock County and Poplarville campuses.
Students selected for membership are considered academically successful having completed at least 12 credit hours of non-remedial courses with a minimum cumulative 3.4 GPA.
Scholarship, leadership, service, and fellowship are the four hallmarks of PTK. The current officers briefly shared how those hallmarks have played out for them as members of PTK.
“It was so wonderful to welcome all the new inductees into Iota Mu’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa,” said Erin Clifford, president of the chapter. “Joining PTK was one of the highlights of my experience at PRCC, and I hope these students all feel proud of their achievements and commit to becoming active members during their time here.”
In addition to presentations by the current PTK officers and Vice President for Poplarville Campus and Student Services Jeff Long, Dr. Sirena Cantrell, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs & Dean of Students of the University of Southern Mississippi spoke on the theme of “Lead.” A key takeaway from her talk was that to be able to lead is something that requires steps no matter what is thrown at us.
“The ceremony was wonderful but was bittersweet knowing that my time as an officer is coming to an end,” said Takia Young, Vice President of Scholarship for the Iota Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa. “I would like to thank Mrs. (Robin) Nix for pushing me to join and be involved. I have met great people and had many opportunities to better myself as a student, leader, and person. I am forever grateful.”
After the ceremony, inductees were able to meet with representatives from several area colleges and universities that also offer special transfer scholarships for PTK members. Schools represented included Belhaven University, Delta State University, Mississippi College, Mississippi State University, Mississippi University of Women, Tougaloo College, University of Mississippi, University of Southern Mississippi, and William Carey University.
PRCC students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Iota Mu Chapter for spring 2021 semester are:
Mari Acosta, Hattiesburg
Zian Arrington, Wiggins
LaNia Bates, Summit
Elizabeth Anne Barber, Franklinton, La.
Ariane Boyda, Gulfport
Cameron Brunson, Carriere
Sierra Collum, Picayune
Jesse Cortez, Picayune
Weston Dubose, Hattiesburg
Adoniyya Edwards, New Orleans, La.
Honor Elchos, Hattiesburg
Adrienne Evans, Hattiesburg
Emily Ezell, Franklinton, La.
Victoria Fletcher, Pine, La.
Taylor Grice, Mobile, Ala.
Chandler Scott Guthrie, Petal
Grant Holladay, Kiln
Micayla Danielle Jefferson, Brooklyn
Evelyn Lei Kimball, Poplarville
Lauren-Anne Lagasse, Waveland
Mallory Lee, Diamondhead
Brittany Loveless, Picayune
Brianna Lumpkin, Biloxi
Jake Maroney, Poplarville
Honesty McLeod, Leakesville
Stephanie Miller, Bay St. Louis
Miracle Mobley, Brookhaven
Joshua Montes, Picayune
Logan Alexander Newton, McNeill
Jillian Nicholson, Carriere
Tristen Opre, Carriere
Logan Price, Poplarville
Hannah Smith, Picayune
Jessica Sramek, Picayune
Caleb Thornton, Sumrall
Wyatt Tomlinson, Pass Christian
Justin Wakeland, Hattiesburg
Kellie Meri Watts, Picayune
Annabelle Wise, Picayune
