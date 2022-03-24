PRCC’s Iota Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa welcomes new members

Published 10:07 am Thursday, March 24, 2022

By Special to the Item

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Thirty-nine students were welcomed into the Iota Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa on Monday evening. The induction ceremony was held at the Brownstone Center for the Arts with family members and other guests in the audience. 

Phi Theta Kappa is known as the foremost honor society for two-year colleges with over 1,300 chapters worldwide. This evening was the Iota Mu Chapter’s 65th induction ceremony. The chapter covers both the Hancock County and Poplarville campuses. 

Students selected for membership are considered academically successful having completed at least 12 credit hours of non-remedial courses with a minimum cumulative 3.4 GPA.  

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Scholarship, leadership, service, and fellowship are the four hallmarks of PTK. The current officers briefly shared how those hallmarks have played out for them as members of PTK. 

“It was so wonderful to welcome all the new inductees into Iota Mu’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa,” said Erin Clifford, president of the chapter. “Joining PTK was one of the highlights of my experience at PRCC, and I hope these students all feel proud of their achievements and commit to becoming active members during their time here.” 

In addition to presentations by the current PTK officers and Vice President for Poplarville Campus and Student Services Jeff Long, Dr. Sirena Cantrell, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs & Dean of Students of the University of Southern Mississippi spoke on the theme of “Lead.” A key takeaway from her talk was that to be able to lead is something that requires steps no matter what is thrown at us. 

“The ceremony was wonderful but was bittersweet knowing that my time as an officer is coming to an end,” said Takia Young, Vice President of Scholarship for the Iota Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa. “I would like to thank Mrs. (Robin) Nix for pushing me to join and be involved. I have met great people and had many opportunities to better myself as a student, leader, and person. I am forever grateful.” 

After the ceremony, inductees were able to meet with representatives from several area colleges and universities that also offer special transfer scholarships for PTK members. Schools represented included Belhaven University, Delta State University, Mississippi College, Mississippi State University, Mississippi University of Women, Tougaloo College, University of Mississippi, University of Southern Mississippi, and William Carey University. 

PRCC students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Iota Mu Chapter for spring 2021 semester are: 

Mari Acosta, Hattiesburg 
Zian Arrington, Wiggins 
LaNia Bates, Summit 
Elizabeth Anne Barber, Franklinton, La. 
Ariane Boyda, Gulfport  
Cameron Brunson, Carriere  
Sierra Collum, Picayune  
Jesse Cortez, Picayune  
Weston Dubose, Hattiesburg  
Adoniyya Edwards, New Orleans, La.  
Honor Elchos, Hattiesburg  
Adrienne Evans, Hattiesburg  
Emily Ezell, Franklinton, La.  
Victoria Fletcher, Pine, La.  
Taylor Grice, Mobile, Ala.  
Chandler Scott Guthrie, Petal  
Grant Holladay, Kiln  
Micayla Danielle Jefferson, Brooklyn  
Evelyn Lei Kimball, Poplarville  
Lauren-Anne Lagasse, Waveland  
Mallory Lee, Diamondhead  
Brittany Loveless, Picayune  
Brianna Lumpkin, Biloxi 
Jake Maroney, Poplarville  
Honesty McLeod, Leakesville  
Stephanie Miller, Bay St. Louis  
Miracle Mobley, Brookhaven  
Joshua Montes, Picayune  
Logan Alexander Newton, McNeill  
Jillian Nicholson, Carriere  
Tristen Opre, Carriere  
Logan Price, Poplarville  
Hannah Smith, Picayune  
Jessica Sramek, Picayune  
Caleb Thornton, Sumrall  
Wyatt Tomlinson, Pass Christian  
Justin Wakeland, Hattiesburg  
Kellie Meri Watts, Picayune  
Annabelle Wise, Picayune 

For the latest news on Pearl River Community College, visit PRCC.edu and follow us on Twitter (@PRCC_Wildcats), Instagram (PRCCWILDCATS), and Facebook (@PRCCMKTG). 

More News

Drivers seek relief from spiking fuel prices

No damage reported due to storm, public hearing held for new company

Two high schools receive makeover for prom

Community Foundation for Mississippi Eyes Growth

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar