PRCC’s Iota Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa welcomes new members

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Thirty-nine students were welcomed into the Iota Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa on Monday evening. The induction ceremony was held at the Brownstone Center for the Arts with family members and other guests in the audience.

Phi Theta Kappa is known as the foremost honor society for two-year colleges with over 1,300 chapters worldwide. This evening was the Iota Mu Chapter’s 65th induction ceremony. The chapter covers both the Hancock County and Poplarville campuses.

Students selected for membership are considered academically successful having completed at least 12 credit hours of non-remedial courses with a minimum cumulative 3.4 GPA.

Scholarship, leadership, service, and fellowship are the four hallmarks of PTK. The current officers briefly shared how those hallmarks have played out for them as members of PTK.

“It was so wonderful to welcome all the new inductees into Iota Mu’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa,” said Erin Clifford, president of the chapter. “Joining PTK was one of the highlights of my experience at PRCC, and I hope these students all feel proud of their achievements and commit to becoming active members during their time here.”

In addition to presentations by the current PTK officers and Vice President for Poplarville Campus and Student Services Jeff Long, Dr. Sirena Cantrell, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs & Dean of Students of the University of Southern Mississippi spoke on the theme of “Lead.” A key takeaway from her talk was that to be able to lead is something that requires steps no matter what is thrown at us.

“The ceremony was wonderful but was bittersweet knowing that my time as an officer is coming to an end,” said Takia Young, Vice President of Scholarship for the Iota Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa. “I would like to thank Mrs. (Robin) Nix for pushing me to join and be involved. I have met great people and had many opportunities to better myself as a student, leader, and person. I am forever grateful.”

After the ceremony, inductees were able to meet with representatives from several area colleges and universities that also offer special transfer scholarships for PTK members. Schools represented included Belhaven University, Delta State University, Mississippi College, Mississippi State University, Mississippi University of Women, Tougaloo College, University of Mississippi, University of Southern Mississippi, and William Carey University.

PRCC students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Iota Mu Chapter for spring 2021 semester are:

Mari Acosta, Hattiesburg

Zian Arrington, Wiggins

LaNia Bates, Summit

Elizabeth Anne Barber, Franklinton, La.

Ariane Boyda, Gulfport

Cameron Brunson, Carriere

Sierra Collum, Picayune

Jesse Cortez, Picayune

Weston Dubose, Hattiesburg

Adoniyya Edwards, New Orleans, La.

Honor Elchos, Hattiesburg

Adrienne Evans, Hattiesburg

Emily Ezell, Franklinton, La.

Victoria Fletcher, Pine, La.

Taylor Grice, Mobile, Ala.

Chandler Scott Guthrie, Petal

Grant Holladay, Kiln

Micayla Danielle Jefferson, Brooklyn

Evelyn Lei Kimball, Poplarville

Lauren-Anne Lagasse, Waveland

Mallory Lee, Diamondhead

Brittany Loveless, Picayune

Brianna Lumpkin, Biloxi

Jake Maroney, Poplarville

Honesty McLeod, Leakesville

Stephanie Miller, Bay St. Louis

Miracle Mobley, Brookhaven

Joshua Montes, Picayune

Logan Alexander Newton, McNeill

Jillian Nicholson, Carriere

Tristen Opre, Carriere

Logan Price, Poplarville

Hannah Smith, Picayune

Jessica Sramek, Picayune

Caleb Thornton, Sumrall

Wyatt Tomlinson, Pass Christian

Justin Wakeland, Hattiesburg

Kellie Meri Watts, Picayune

Annabelle Wise, Picayune

For the latest news on Pearl River Community College, visit PRCC.edu and follow us on Twitter (@PRCC_Wildcats), Instagram (PRCCWILDCATS), and Facebook (@PRCCMKTG).