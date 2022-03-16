PRCC connecting job seekers with employers at Career Fair

By Laura O’Neill

Picayune Item

Procuring a job during or after school will be a little easier for some community members and students at PRCC this spring. Career Technical Education will be hosting a Career Fair on Wednesday, March 23. The fair will be in the Marvin R. White Coliseum in Poplarville from 9 a.m. – noon and is open to the public.

Confirmed vendors represent a wide variety of industries including automotive, business, banking, marketing, childcare, drafting, electrical, instrumentation, healthcare, manufacturing, and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their current resume with them.

Space is still available for companies seeking to find future employees. Registration can be done by emailing Dean of Career & Technical Education for Poplarville and Hancock Campuses Dr. Amy Townsend at atownsend@prcc.edu.

