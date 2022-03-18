PRC School District’s new auditorium set for summer completion

The Pearl River County School District auditorium under construction on the campus of the Pearl River Central High School will feature three classrooms. One will be a band hall, another will be for the show choir and the last room is for a theater class. The building will seat 1,000 people.

The auditorium will be used for the performances by the District’s various performing arts groups. They’ll also use the space to hold various school ceremonies, such as Senior Awards Night and Pledge Day for PRCMS. The auditorium will also be available for rent to local organizations.

Pearl River County School District Business Manager Thomas J. Burleson estimates the building will be complete and ready for use in summer of 2022.

“We’re ready to see it complete and we’re excited to get in there and have that for our students to use in the many years to come,” said Burleson.