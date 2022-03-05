Poplarville postal service adds doublewide

Published 2:27 pm Saturday, March 5, 2022

By David Thornton Jr.

A mobile unit parked outside the Poplarville Post Office has been providing as many services as possible after the roof collapsed on the historic building back in January. A time-line for repairs is currently unknown. Photo by David Thornton Jr.

To assist in providing smooth mailing services to Poplarville residents while waiting on repairs to the Post Office building, USPS has staged a doublewide trailer on the property.

According to Strategic Communications Specialist Debra Jean Fetterly, the doublewide trailer is being set up to accommodate carrier operations. Since the roof collapsed on the historic building back in early January of this year, carriers have been driving from Poplarville to Hattiesburg to sort and acquire the mail before delivering it to the residents within the city. With the mail and packages at the Poplarville location (instead of Hattiesburg), carriers will be able to sort and transport mail to residential and commercial locations at a delivery time more in line with delivery times prior to the roof collapse.

Staff at the facility will also be able to provide retail transactions, purchase stamps and mail packages. USPS will also have mail destined for PO Boxes at this location.

The trailers will remain on the property for the time being until repairs to the roof are complete and it is deemed safe to return to the building. Currently, there is no updated status on a start date to repair the roof, Fetterly said in a written statement.

