Picayune, Poplarville and PRC swing into their district schedules this week

This week is the start of the district schedule for local varsity baseball and softball programs where all six programs are looking to make deep run for a district title.

The Picayune Maroon Tide baseball team stands at 7-10 this year.

“I think we’re in a good as a spot as we can be heading into it, all of our weekday arms have had good success so we’re excited to get going,” said Picayune Head Baseball Coach Evan Nichelson.

Statistically the Maroon Tide averages .258 at bat. The team has scored 86 runs with 116 hits and has two home runs courtesy of Dawson Underwood and Kyler King. Morgan Craft leads the team with a .366 batting average. Craft also leads the team in RBIs with nine. King leads the team in stolen bases with 11.

The Maroon Tide’s first district game starts March 21 against the West Harrison Hurricanes at West Harrison High School.

The Picayune Lady Maroon Tide softball team ended its non-district schedule at 10-5. As a team, the Lady Maroon Tide averages .241 at bat, scoring 66 runs off 90 hits. Brooklyn Wilson leads the team in runs with 11 and Kaigyn Kulas leads the team in hits with 15.

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils baseball team is 10-6 this year coming off a five game winning streak. Due to the weather, the Blue Devils pushed its first district game to Monday March 21, at home against the Long Beach Bearcats.

“Obviously you want to win every game you play and it’s important… and I think everybody realizes that the season starts today,” said Pearl River Central baseball Head Coach Neil Walther.

“Long Beach is well coached, they swing it really well and they’ve been pitching pretty good at times… they’re a really good team,” said Walther. “It’s a great early test.”

Statistically, the Blue Devils stands with a .312 batting average with 112 runs off 133 hits. The team scored one home run courtesy of Hunter Brunson. Conner Dyess leads all batters with a .500 batting average. Jared Dickens leads the team in runs with 19, 24 hits and 10 stolen bases. Jacob Stockstill leads the team in RBIs with 13.

The Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils softball team is 9-5 this year.

“We probably had our best game of the year against George County… we showed improvement and we want to keep that up with district coming,” said Pearl River Central softball Head Coach Tony Labella.

Statistically, the Lady Blue Devils hold a .280 batting average with 91 runs off 105 hits with 12 home runs and a grand slam courtesy of Ashlyn Deans. Kara Byrd leads the team with a .375 batting average. Izzy Martin leads the team in runs with 16, has 14 hits, 20 RBIs and seven home runs.

The Lady Blue Devilss will open the district schedule against the Long Beach Bearcats at Long Beach on Tuesday, March 22.

The Poplarville Hornets baseball team is 12-3 this year and has already played two district games earlier in March, dropping both against the Sumrall Bobcats.

Poplarville will be on the road to face the Lawrence County Cougars on Monday, March 21 and Friday, March 25.

Down 0-2 in district, Poplaville baseball Head Coach Slade Jones says, “With Laurence County we have to sweep. As far as I’m concerned we can sweep every week, we very easily could of came out of this past week 1-1 and we didn’t, so we’re kind of playing catch up.”

Statistically the Hornets are batting at a .321 average with 147 runs and 121 hits. In pitching, Riley Passmen has a 17.1 IP (Innings pitched decimals) with 40 strikeouts. Joseph Blackeney has a 28.0 IP with 36 strikeouts and Emile Pace has a 15 IP with 26 strikeouts.

The Poplarville Lady Hornets Softball team is 4-11 this year. So far the team stands at 1-1 in district, beating the Forrest County Aggies and losing to the Purvis Tornadoes earlier in March.

Poplarville’s Lady Hornets will be on the road to face the Columbia Wildcats on Tuesday, March 22.