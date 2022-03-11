Pedestrian Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash

Slidell – This morning, shortly after 1:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 near US Hwy 190 Business (Fremaux Avenue) in Slidell. The crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Robert Mathis Jr. of Slidell.

The initial investigation revealed that Mathis Jr. was wearing dark clothing items and walking in the roadway on the Interstate 10 westbound off ramp to US Hwy 190 Business. At the same time, a 2017 Chevrolet Spark was westbound on the off ramp from Interstate 10 to US Hwy 190 Business. For reasons still under investigation, Mathis Jr. was struck by the Chevrolet.

Mathis Jr. sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and was uninjured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Mathis Jr. and the driver of the Chevrolet for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana law prohibits pedestrians from crossing any interstate, except in case of an emergency (Louisiana Revised Statute 32:216). Pedestrians walking near a roadway should always make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright and reflective clothing. They should carry a flashlight at night for added safety. If no sidewalk is available, pedestrians should walk on the shoulder or roadway edge facing traffic. If you have an emergency or need assistance on the interstate system, please call *LSP (*577) for assistance.