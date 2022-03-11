Pearl River County’s best performances at Picayune work meet day

Thursday evening, Picayune Memorial High School held a work meet day hosting Pearl River Central, Hancock, Poplarville and Bay High schools. The Maroon Tide dominated the entire afternoon in various events.

Maroon Tide field events: Issac Brice placed first in high jump clearing 6’4. Jamonta Waller placed second in triple jump with a 34’9. Raziyah Brown placed second in long jump with a 15’9. Dante Dowdell placed second in long jump with a 19’9. Maya Mark placed first place in discuss for with a 73’3 throw. Isaiah Evens placed third in shot put with a 32’4 throw.

The Pearl River Blue Devils held their own, and put up good numbers in several field events. Brya Johnson placed second in discuss with a 100’8 throw. Dacie Lee placed third in discuss with a 59’9 throw, she also placed third in shot put with a throw of 22’3. Andrew Lee placed second in shot put with a throw of 32’4. Mathew Michele placed third in long jump with a 17’7 ½.

The Maroon Tide boys out ran all runners in the relay races. (4×100, 4×200, 4×400, 4×800).

Tamauz Oatis placed first in the 100m races while Amari Johnson finished second. Dackari Brown placed first in the 110 hurdles. Cade Desselle placed first in the 1600m races and Rauol Romos finished second. Jessiah Contee finished first in the 400m races and Christian James finished second.

The next meet will be on Thursday the 17th at West Harrison high school.