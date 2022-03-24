Patricia Catherine Isbell Spies, age 92, a former resident of Picayune and Carriere, Mississippi passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in Wheeling, West Virginia. She had been residing at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Wheeling.

Mrs. Pat Spies was born May 23, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan. She was a graduate of the University of Michigan (Bachelor of Arts) and the University of Southern

Mississippi (Master of Education), and taught fifth grade at Pearl River Central

Elementary as well as teaching for many years at Picayune Junior High and

Picayune Memorial High School. She was active in her church, First United

Methodist Church of Picayune, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Colonial Dames of the Seventeenth Century.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, David Carl Spies; parents George Louis Isbell and Grace Juanita Bond Isbell.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Catherine Spies Funk and her son,

Alan Richard (Suzanne) Spies; grandchildren Meredith Funk (Brian) Carriere,

Matthew (Helen) Funk, Jackson (Stephanie) Spies, and Madeline Spies; great-grandchildren Carolina Carriere, Carter Carriere, Dutch Carriere, and

Maxwell Funk.

The family wishes to thank the staff and administration at Beacon House in St.

Clairsville, Ohio and the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Wheeling for their kindness and care of our loved one throughout the years.

The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.