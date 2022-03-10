Patience at the plate leads No. 2 Ole Miss baseball to 16-1 win over Alcorn State

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 2 Ole Miss earned a win over Alcorn State, 16-1, Wednesday night. With the victory, the Rebels improved to 11-1 on the season.

Jack Washburn earned the win in the circle, allowing one run on three hits in three innings while striking out four. Washburn was followed by single relief innings by Cole Baker, Wes Burton, Matt Parenteau and Mitch Murrell, all scoreless outings.

ASU got on the scoreboard first, a solo home run over the right field wall by Jermel Ford in the top of the first. After that, all the scoring was on the Rebels’ side of the ledger.

Ole Miss, however, turned the tide quickly in the home half and never looked back. Five-straight walks to open the inning scored a pair of runs, followed by a Reagan Burford sacrifice fly to make it 3-1 after one.

There was one out in the bottom of the second inning when Peyton Chatagnier walked. After TJ McCants flew out to left, Chatagnier started running from first base. Before he finished, he’d run all the way home, stealing three successive bags to score a fourth Rebel run.

The first hit of the game for Ole Miss was a leadoff double down the left field line in the third inning by Tim Elko. The Rebel captain came around shortly after on Hayden Dunhurst’s sac fly. A five-run third inning for Ole Miss put the Rebels up 9-1 as the big moments were in the form of a Reagan Burford double, a Knox Loposer two RBI double, and a two-run home run over the left field wall from Chatagnier.

The Rebels picked up seven more runs in the fourth to lead 16-1, putting the game well out of reach and coasting to victory.

Chatagnier’s two-hit, four-RBI night paced the Rebel offense. Loposer had a double along with three RBIs. Burford had two hits and an RBI, while Justin Bench had a hit and two RBIs. The Rebels took full advantage of free passes, walking 14 times and drawing three hit-by pitches.

Next up for Ole Miss is a weekend series against Oral Roberts in Oxford, with first pitch Friday scheduled at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Saturday and Sunday games are set to begin at 1:30 p.m. All three games will be streamed via SEC Network + and the call can be heard on the Ole Miss Radio Network.

