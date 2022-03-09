Pair of Pearl River women’s basketball standouts named All-MACCC

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The post-season awards have started to roll in for the Pearl River women’s basketball team as the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference released its All-MACCC lists Tuesday. Marcavia Shavers (Biloxi) earned a first team selection while Otashae Burrage (Carthage; Leake County) was named to the second team.

“I couldn’t be more excited for two players who mean more to me than words can describe,” Pearl River coach Scotty Fletcher said. “I am beyond grateful for the impact both girls have made on me personally and professionally. Both have their names etched in the record books and will always be known as great players but even better people”

MARCAVIA SHAVERS

Shavers was an incredible post presence for the Wildcats in the 2021-22 season, averaging 8.7 points per game. She shot an astounding 56.5 percent from the field over the course of the season, good enough for 26th in the NJCAA

The sophomore forward scored double-digit points in 14 of 27 games this season, including 16-point performances in conference matchups with Hinds and Coahoma.

She brought in 6.8 rebounds per game, including 13 in a double-double effort against Meridian.

“Marcavia has established herself as one of the top post players in our conference as well as the country,” Fletcher said. “At one point she led the country in field goal percentage. She is an unbelievable young lady and deserves all the success and accolades that come her way. She is a very physical and dominant player on both ends of the floor and was a major reason that we won the first conference championship in 28 years.”

OTASHAE BURRAGE

Burrage established herself as one of the biggest 3-point threats in the MACCC this season, making 62 from beyond the arc. She finished the year second on the team in points per game with 10.

One of Burrage’s best scoring performances of the season came in a 79-46 victory over Mississippi Delta where she scored 17 points.

“Tae is well respected throughout our league and has had huge games while wearing the maroon-and-gold over the last three years,” Fletcher said. “She is a coach’s dream. She continued to get better each year and was instrumental to us winning a championship and a top 25 ranking as well as only the sixth 20-win season in program history.”

HISTORIC SEASON

The 2021-22 season was one to remember for the Pearl River women’s basketball team. The Wildcats finished the year with a remarkable 22-6 record including a 12-2 mark in conference play. The conference record resulted in a regular-season MACCC crown for the Wildcats which was the first conference championship for PRCC since 1994. PRCC made its way into the NJCAA top 25, checking in at No. 22.

The Wildcats then made a historic run in the Region 23 tournament, defeating Northeast, Itawamba and Southwest to advance to their first Region 23 title game since the 2003 season.

