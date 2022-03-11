Pair of Former Volunteer Fire Department Employees Guilty of Embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. –Today State Auditor Shad White announced both Mark Hanna and Linda Mannon have been convicted of embezzlement in Marshall County Circuit Court. The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Ben Creekmore’s office in Judge Kent Smith’s court chambers. The guilty plea and sentencing were recorded last week.

“Unfortunately this is one of several cases my team has cracked involving funds that should have been spent on fire department services,” said Auditor White. “Putting a stop to this kind of theft is important because those dollars should be spent on more fire protection for the firefighters and citizens. Thank you to our great investigators who worked this case.”

Mark Hanna and Linda Mannon were arrested in October 2021 after being indicted for embezzling over $35,000 from the Red Banks Volunteer Fire Department (RBVFD). Mark Hanna is the former RBVFD Chief, and Mannon worked as a secretary for the fire department. The pair embezzled both equipment and money from the volunteer fire department.

Both Mark Hanna and Linda Mannon are now convicted of a felony offense and will not be able to handle public money again. Judge Smith’s sentencing order has been filed with the Marshall County Circuit Clerk’s office.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.