Ole Miss Women’s Tennis Hosts No. 31 Alabama Friday, No. 7 Auburn Sunday

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 61 Ole Miss women’s tennis (7-5, 1-3 SEC) returns outdoors at home this weekend to compete versus No. 31 Alabama (12-3, 2-1 SEC) at 3 p.m. CT on Friday prior to hosting No. 7 Auburn (12-2, 3-0 SEC) at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Ole Miss readies to play at home for the final two times in March, facing SEC-West competitors Alabama and Auburn over the weekend. Rebels fans can expect an exciting weekend at the Palmer/Salloum as Friday’s match will be Glow Night and Greek Night and Sunday’s match is Rebel Kids Club Day and features an Oxsicles Giveaway.

SEC SZN

The Rebels picked up their first SEC win of the season last Friday, defeating LSU 4-1 at home on March. 11. Ole Miss swept singles, 4-0, versus the Tigers after marginally dropping the doubles point 2-1. Ludmila Kareisová earned the first ranked win of her career, taking down No. 89 Ena Babic in straight sets.

The Rebels then hosted No. 11 Texas A&M on Mar. 13, falling to the Aggies 5-2.

Wednesday Rankings

Two singles players place individually in the ITA Rankings, with Sabina Machalova improving to No. 79 and Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher earning her first career ranking at No. 110.

In the Team Ranking the Rebels fell back nine positions in the leaderboards to No. 61.

Bing Bong ‘Bama

Alabama heads to Oxford touting wins in two of their last three matches versus three top-30 opponents at home. The Crimson Tide swept No. 28 Kentucky on March 4 and won 5-2 over No. 22 Vanderbilt on Mar. 6. Alabama then fell 5-2 to No. 9 Auburn last Saturday.

Alabama is led in singles by two ranked players, No. 75 Loudmilla Bencheikh and No. 102 Petra Sedlackova. Bencheikh and Anne Mairie Hiser also rank No. 70 in doubles.

A(uburn)BC’s

The 12-2 Tigers have won four straight matches, including three straight wins versus No. 22 Vanderbilt, No. 28 Kentucky and No. 19 Alabama. The Tigers are 5-2 overall versus ranked teams this season. Auburn is 2-0 on the road in 2022.

Auburn places three singles players in the individual rankings, No. 54 Ariana Arseneualt, No. 57 Selin Ovunc and No. 114 Carolyn Ansari. Arseneault and Ovunc also rank No. 21 as a doubles pairing.

