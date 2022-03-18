Ole Miss Track & Field Opens Outdoor Season at Auburn’s Tiger Track Classic

AUBURN, Ala. – Ole Miss men’s and women’s track & field will go from the most successful national meet in program history last weekend straight into the outdoor season this weekend at Auburn’s Tiger Track Classic. Competition will run March 18-19.

MEET NOTES

• The Rebels are coming off the best combined performance at an NCAA meet in program history at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham last week, where the Ole Miss women set an overall program record with a tie for sixth place at 29 points — the most points ever scored by any Rebel team at nationals. The Ole Miss men, meanwhile, finished in the top-10 in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history, finishing tied for 10th at a men’s program record 20 points.

• Three of the six all-time NCAA top-10 finishes in Ole Miss history have come within the last calendar year: 2022 women’s indoor (T-6th), 2022 men’s indoor (T-10th), 2021 men’s indoor (10th), 2013 men’s outdoor (8th), 2001 men’s indoor (10th) and 1991 men’s indoor (9th).

• Ole Miss is one of just four teams nationally to place both men and women within the top-10 at the indoor national meet (alongside Arkansas, Texas and Texas A&M), and one of just two with Arkansas that have placed men and women within the top-15 at the NCAA Cross Country Championships and at the NCAA Indoor Championships this season.

• Ole Miss won two national titles at the NCAA Indoor Championships, with Shey Taiwo nearly breaking both the NCAA and world record in the weight throw, while Mario Garcia Romo claimed the first NCAA mile title by a Rebel and the first by any individual Rebel indoors on the track since Antwon Hicks won the 2005 60-meter hurdles title.

• Ole Miss also had two NCAA runners-up in Jasmine Mitchell (weight throw) and Sintayehu Vissa (mile), who were part of a group of 16 Rebels to earn First or Second-Team All-American status for the indoor season.

• The Rebels are coming off a superb 2021 outdoor campaign that saw Ole Miss send a program record 16 entries to the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Returning from that squad are: NCAA hammer runner-up Shey Taiwo, First-Team All-American Mario Garcia Romo (1500-meter, fifth), Second-Team All-Americans Jayda Eckford (4×100-meter relay, 14th), Toni Glatz (4×100-meter relay, 14th), Olivia Womack (4×100-meter relay, 14th), and Jalani Davis (discus, 14th; hammer, 16th; shot put, 19th). Also returning is Honorable Mention All-American Lyndsey Reed in the pole vault.

• Last season, Davis was the only thrower — male or female — to triple at the national meet and one of only two total. Indoors this year, Davis was also the only thrower of either gender to double in the weight throw and shot put.

• Ole Miss also returns two SEC Outdoor medalists from 2021: defending discus champion Tedreauna Britt, and shot put runner-up Jalani Davis. Indoors this year, Davis won the SEC shot put title.

• The first USTFCCCA Rating Index for the outdoor season is due out in two weeks. Indoors, Ole Miss tied a program record ranked No. 7 in women’s competition for three straight weeks, while the Rebel men rose as high as No. 12 in the pre-championship index.

• A total of 26 new Rebels joined the roster for 2022: pole vaulter Frankie Amore, sprinter Ariyonna Augustine, jumper Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley, distance runenr Shane Bracken, distance runner Aiden Britt, jumper Spencer Brown, pole vaulter/multi athlete Jose Corbo, distance runner Tiarnan Crorken, distance runner Dereck Elkins, thrower Mason Hickel, distance runner Hannah Ielfield, thrower Montel Johnson, pole vaulter Ford Maberry, sprinter Bria Mack, distance runner Chris Maxon, sprinter Keirston Paige, distance runner Miles Phillips, distance runner Cole Piotrowski, distance runner Chase Rose, distance runner Gabe Scales, jumper LaRiah Shannon, jumper Annie Strong, distance runner Lydia van Dijk, sprinter Isaiah Weasby, distance runner James Young and hurdler Ahmad Young Jr.

• Ole Miss is in year seven under head coach Connie Price-Smith, who has led the Rebels to new heights in her time in Oxford. On the track, the Rebels have collected nine NCAA top-25 team finishes (three in the top-10), nine NCAA individual champions, seven NCAA runners-up, 122 First or Second-Team All-Americans, 210 NCAA points, 61 SEC Champions and program-record SEC finishes in men’s indoor (third, 2x), women’s indoor (fifth, 2x) and women’s outdoor (fifth, 2018). Nationally under her guidance, the track Rebels have recorded program records in women’s indoor (T-6th, 2022) and the second-best ever in men’s indoor (10th, 2x). In 21 years as a head coach at both Ole Miss and Southern Illinois dating back to 2002, Price-Smith has collected 14 NCAA event titles and mentored 196 All-Americans on the track.

• In Ole Miss history across both seasons, 23 Rebels have won NCAA titles and 194 have earned First-Team All-American honors, while as a team Ole Miss has tallied 32 top-25 team finishes and scored 690.5 total national points.

• All-time, Ole Miss has won 50 SEC Outdoor individual titles, with 38 coming from the men and 12 from the women — including returning senior and reigning SEC discus champion, Tedreauna Britt. Of those, 13 have come under Price-Smith (nine men, four women).

Rebel Men Competing:

100-Meter Dash: Isaiah Teer (Heat 1, Lane 4)

200-Meter Dash: Isaiah Teer (Heat 1, Lane 3), Tristyn Wooley (Heat 1, Lane 7), Kenney Broadnax (Heat 3, Lane 6), Isaiah Weasby (Heat 3, Lane 8), Ahmad Young Jr. (Heat 4, Lane 8)

800-Meter: Jacob Lough (Heat 1, Lane 5), Cole Piotrowski (Heat 2, Lane 6)

1500-Meter (Invitational): Cole Piotrowski

110-Meter Hurdles: Spencer Brown (Heat 2, Lane 7)

4×100-Meter Relay (Heat 1, Lane 4): Ryan Star, Elijah Dryer, Ahmad Young Jr., Isaiah Teer

4×400-Meter Relay (A Relay: Heat 1, Lane 4): Elijah Dryer, Isaiah Weasby, Jacob Lough, Ryan Star

4×400-Meter Relay (B Relay: Heat 2, Lane 4): TBD

High Jump: Ukurugenzi Kojo

Pole Vault: Frankie Amore, Ford Maberry, Miles Walden

Long Jump: Pierce Genereux (Flight 1), Cory Meek (Flight 1), Peyton Lowery (Flight 1), Torrence Tuberville (Flight 1), Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley (Flight 2), Spencer Brown (Flight 2)

Triple Jump: Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley, Demond Fleming

Shot Put: Daniel Viveros (Flight 2)

Discus: Pierce Genereux (Flight 1), Peyton Lowery (Flight 1), Daniel Viveros (Flight 2)

Hammer: Joseph Benedetto (Flight 2), Montel Johnson (Flight 2), Joseph Lanham (Flight 2)

Javelin: Pierce Genereux, Peyton Lowery

Rebel Women Competing:

100-Meter Dash: Kelly Rowe (Heat 2, Lane 7)

200-Meter Dash: Kelly Rowe (Heat 2, Lane 3), Toni Glatz (Heat 2, Lane 7), Meg Goebel (Heat 2, Lane 9), Sara Van Aken (Heat 3, Lane 2), Annie Strong (Heat 5, Lane 6)

800-Meter: Madison Hulsey (Heat 1, Lane 8)

1500-Meter (Invitational): Makayla Fick, Madison Hulsey, Cate Tracht, Kristel van den Berg, Lydia van Dijk

100-Meter Hurdles: Meg Goebel (Heat 1, Lane 4), LaRiah Shannon (Heat 2, Lane 5), Annie Strong (Heat 2, Lane 7)

4×100-Meter Relay (Lane 5): Olivia Womack, Ariyonna Augustine, Jayda Eckford, Toni Glatz

4×400-Meter Relay (Lane 7): Toni Glatz, Olivia Womack, Ariyonna Augustine, Jayda Eckford

High Jump: Meg Goebel, LaRiah Shannon, Sara Van Aken

Pole Vault: Alex Brooks, Remy Guertel, Samara McConnell, Elizabeth Nix

Long Jump: Skye Gross (Flight 2), Sara Van Aken (Flight 2)

Triple Jump: Kyla McLaurin

Discus: Deborah Bulai

Hammer: Deborah Bulai (Flight 2)

Javelin: Meg Goebel (Flight 1), Lauren Hoselton (Flight 1), Annie Strong (Flight 1), Sara Van Aken (Flight 1)

Tiger Track Classic, Master Schedule (all times CT) Day One | Friday, March 18 Time Event Athlete(s) 2:00 PM Men’s Hammer Joseph Benedetto (Flight 2)

Montel Johnson (Flight 2)

Joseph Lanham (Flight 2) 4:00 PM Women’s Hammer Deborah Bulai (Flight 2) Men’s Long Jump Pierce Genereux (Flight 1)

Cory Meek (Flight 1)

Peyton Lowery (Flight 1)

Torrence Tuberville (Flight 1)

Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley (Flight 2)

Spencer Brown (Flight 2) Women’s Long Jump Skye Gross (Flight 2)

Sara Van Aken (Flight 2) Women’s Javelin Meg Goebel (Flight 1)

Lauren Hoselton (Flight 1)

Annie Strong (Flight 1)

Sara Van Aken (Flight 1) 6:00 PM Men’s Javelin Pierce Genereux

Peyton Lowery 7:00 PM Women’s 1500-Meter (Invitational) Makayla Fick

Madison Hulsey

Cate Tracht

Kristel van den Berg

Lydia van Dijk 7:05 PM Men’s 1500-Meter (Invitational) Cole Piotrowski Day Two | Saturday, March 19 Time Event Athlete(s) 11:00 AM Women’s Pole Vault Alex Brooks

Remy Guertel

Samara McConnell

Elizabeth Nix 11:30 AM Men’s High Jump Ukurugenzi Kojo Women’s Triple Jump Kyla McLaurin Men’s Triple Jump Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley

Demond Fleming 12:00 PM Men’s Discus Pierce Genereux (Flight 1)

Peyton Lowery (Flight 1)

Daniel Viveros (Flight 2) 12:30 PM Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay (Lane 5) Olivia Womack

Ariyonna Augustine

Jayda Eckford

Toni Glatz 12:35 PM Men’s 4×100-Meter Relay (Heat 1, Lane 4) Ryan Star

Elijah Dryer

Ahmad Young Jr.

Isaiah Teer 1:05 PM Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Meg Goebel (Heat 1, Lane 4)

LaRiah Shannon (Heat 2, Lane 5)

Annie Strong (Heat 2, Lane 7) 1:15 PM Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Spencer Brown (Heat 2, Lane 7) 1:50 PM Women’s 100-Meter Dash Kelly Rowe (Heat 2, Lane 7) 2:00 PM Men’s 100-Meter Dash Isaiah Teer (Heat 1, Lane 4) 2:15 PM Women’s 800-Meter Madison Hulsey (Heat 1, Lane 8) 2:30 PM Men’s 800-Meter Jacob Lough (Heat 1, Lane 5)

Cole Piotrowski (Heat 2, Lane 6) Women’s Discus Deborah Bulai Men’s Shot Put Daniel Viveros (Flight 2) 3:00 PM Men’s Pole Vault Frankie Amore

Ford Maberry

Miles Walden 3:25 PM Women’s 200-Meter Dash Kelly Rowe (Heat 2, Lane 3)

Toni Glatz (Heat 2, Lane 7)

Meg Goebel (Heat 2, Lane 9)

Sara Van Aken (Heat 3, Lane 2)

Annie Strong (Heat 5, Lane 6) 3:30 PM Women’s High Jump Meg Goebel

LaRiah Shannon

Sara Van Aken 3:40 PM Men’s 200-Meter Dash Isaiah Teer (Heat 1, Lane 3)

Tristyn Wooley (Heat 1, Lane 7)

Kenney Broadnax (Heat 3, Lane 6)

Isaiah Weasby (Heat 3, Lane 8)

Ahmad Young Jr. (Heat 4, Lane 8) 4:35 PM Women’s 4×400-Meter Relay (Lane 7) Toni Glatz

Olivia Womack

Ariyonna Augustine

Jayda Eckford 4:40 PM Men’s 4×400-Meter Relay

A Relay: Heat 1, Lane 4

B Relay: Heat 2, Lane 4 Elijah Dryer

Isaiah Weasby

Jacob Lough

Ryan Star

For more information on Ole Miss Track & Field and Cross Country, follow the Rebels on Twitter (@OleMissTrack), Facebook and Instagram.