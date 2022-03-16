Ole Miss Men’s Tennis No. 31, Women’s Tennis No. 61 in March 16 Computerized Rankings

TEMPE, Ariz. – Ole Miss men’s and women’s tennis both fell in the rankings this week, with the men’s team now at No. 31 and the women’s team at No. 61 in the ITA Team Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point released on Wednesday.

Men’s tennis fell back 11 positions in the team leaderboard to No. 31. The 11-5 Rebels received 26.444 points (max 100), and are less than three points behind the top-25 (Miami has 29.104 at No. 25). The Rebels have been ranked in the top-25 all season up to this week’s rankings.

The Rebels split their two road matches last weekend, earning a dominant 6-1 road win at Alabama on Mar. 11, but falling 5-2 t No. 50 LSU in Baton Rogue on Mar. 13.

Next up for the men’s team is a date with new No. 1 Florida in Gainesville on Friday.

Women’s tennis fell nine spots in the team leaderboards to No. 61 (computerized team rankings include the top 75 programs in the nation). The 7-5 Rebels received 8.684 ranking points.

Rebels women’s tennis also split their two matches last weekend, earning a swift 4-1 victory versus LSU last Friday and falling 5-2 to No. 11 Texas A&M last Sunday. Both matches were in Oxford.

The Rebels are set to play at home again this weekend, hosting No. 31 Alabama on Friday and No. 7 Auburn on Sunday.

The full men’s ITA Team Rankings can be found here:

https://www. wearecollegetennis.com/2022/ 03/16/march-16-division-i- mens-rankings/

The full women’s ITA Team Rankings can be found here:

https://www. wearecollegetennis.com/2022/ 03/16/division-i-womens-team- rankings-march-16/

