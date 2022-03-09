Ole Miss’ Lukas Engelhardt and Finn Reynolds No. 2 in March 9 ITA Rankings

TEMPE, Ariz. – Ole Miss men’s tennis received the No. 20 ranking in the updated ITA poll. Lukas Engelhardt and Finn Reynolds climbed towards the top, coming in at No. 2 in the double rankings with two other Rebels also ranking in singles on Wednesday.

Engelhardt and Reynolds moved up from No. 6 to No. 2 in the ITA National Doubles Rankings. Reynolds is now one ranking away from placing at the top of the doubles leaderboards for the second consecutive season. The Rebel duo did not have a result versus No. 2 Tennessee (now ranked No. 1), and led 5-4 over No. 9 Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui prior to their match being halted due to the Volutneers clinching doubles.

The Rebels top doubles duo has earned a 10-1 record this season, all at the No. 1 position. Engelhardt and Reynolds are 2-0 versus ranked teams in 2022 and are also in the midst of having an eight-match win streak.

The Rebels placed two individuals, Nikola Slavic and Jan Soren Hain, in the ITA Singles Rankings. Slavic fell from No. 18 to No. 21 after suffering a third-set tiebreak heartbreaking defeat to Tennessee’s Adam Walton last Sunday. Hain slots into the rankings at No. 104, earning his first individual placement of the season. He has earned an 8-5 overall record this season including a 5-3 record in dual singles matches.

Ole Miss fell in the ITA Team Rankings from No. 14 to No. 20 after falling 6-1 to Tennessee. The Rebels are among five other SEC programs to rank in the ITA top-20 in the newest rankings.

The full men’s ITA Rankings can be found here:

https://www. wearecollegetennis.com/2022/ 03/09/ita-division-i-mens- team-singles-and-doubles- rankings-march-9/

