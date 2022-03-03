No. 21 MGCCC women take on ICC on Friday

PERKINSTON — No. 21 Mississippi Gulf Coast looks to extend a three-match win streak in women’s tennis Friday when Itawamba visits the MGCCC Tennis Complex.

First serves are set for 2 p.m.

Records

MGCCC: 7-4/7-3 MACCC, 3 rd place in conference

place in conference Itawamba: 3-6/3-6 MACCC, 7th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC beat No. 18 Hinds 6-3 on Tuesday in Raymond.

Itawamba lost 8-1 to No. 15 Jones on Tuesday in Fulton.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat Itawamba 7-2 on Feb. 1 in Fulton.

Three Ahead

Tuesday, March 8: at Meridian, Meridian, 1 p.m.

Friday, March 11: vs. Northeast Mississippi, Perkinston, 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 13: vs. Iowa Central, Perkinston, 3 p.m.

