No. 21 MGCCC women take on ICC on Friday
Published 3:30 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022
PERKINSTON — No. 21 Mississippi Gulf Coast looks to extend a three-match win streak in women’s tennis Friday when Itawamba visits the MGCCC Tennis Complex.
First serves are set for 2 p.m.
Records
- MGCCC: 7-4/7-3 MACCC, 3rd place in conference
- Itawamba: 3-6/3-6 MACCC, 7th place in conference
Last Time Out
- MGCCC beat No. 18 Hinds 6-3 on Tuesday in Raymond.
- Itawamba lost 8-1 to No. 15 Jones on Tuesday in Fulton.
Previous Meeting
Gulf Coast beat Itawamba 7-2 on Feb. 1 in Fulton.
Three Ahead
- Tuesday, March 8: at Meridian, Meridian, 1 p.m.
- Friday, March 11: vs. Northeast Mississippi, Perkinston, 2 p.m.
- Sunday, March 13: vs. Iowa Central, Perkinston, 3 p.m.
