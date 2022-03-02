No. 21 Bulldogs turn tables on No. 18 Eagles

Published 2:04 pm Wednesday, March 2, 2022

By Special to the Item

No. 21 Mississippi Gulf Coast reversed an early-season loss to No. 18 Hinds, beating them 6-3 in women’s tennis action in Raymond on Tuesday.

 

Gulf Coast improved 7-4 overall and 7-3 in the MACCC.

The Bulldogs played the first match against the Eagles without No. 2 Kasey Kent. She’s back, and the reshuffled lineup showed its depth.

 

Gulf Coast won at Nos. 2 and 3 to take the doubles courts 2-1.

 

Tanyaradzwa Kaome (Fr., Harare, Zimbabwe/The Heritage School) won her No. 1 singles match, and Hayden Hensarling (Fr., Ocean Springs/Ocean Springs) won at No. 3. Abigail Garman (Fr., Diamondhead/Hancock) and Ashleigh Chelette (So., Vancleave/Vancleave) dominated at No. 5 and No. 6 to close it out.

 

Gulf Coast entertains Itawamba on Friday at Perkinston. First serves at the MGCCC Tennis Complex are set for 2 p.m.

 

Results

Team: Gulf Coast 6, Hinds 3

Doubles

No. 1: Eni Anic-Itzel Lara Gonzalez (HIN) def. Tanyaradzwa Kaome-Kasey Kent, 8-2

No. 2: Hayden Hensarling-Abigail Garman (GC) def. Emi Smith-Morgan Ross, 8-3

No. 3: Bayley Askin-Ashleigh Chelette (GC) def. Myesha Nealon-Nyesha Nealon, 9-8

Singles

No. 1: Kaome (GC) def. Anic, 6-3, 6-1

No. 2: Smith (HIN) def. Kent, 7-6, 6-3

No. 3: Hensarling (GC) def. Ross, 6-2, 7-6

No. 4: M. Nealon (HIN) def. Askin, 4-6, 6-4, 11-9

No. 5: Garman (GC) def. N. Nealon, 6-1, 6-2

No. 6: Chelette (GC) def. Smith, 6-2, 6-1

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

