No. 18 MGCCC back at home Wednesday

Published 1:47 pm Wednesday, March 23, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — No. 18 Mississippi Gulf Coast plays its second straight home MACCC doubleheader Wednesday when Hinds visits.

 

The first pitch at Ross-Smith Field is set for 3 p.m. The games will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10255918.

Records

  • MGCCC: 12-13/4-2 MACCC, T-6th place in conference
  • Opponent: 8-13/1-5 MACCC, 12th place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC split with then-No. 9 Northwest Mississippi on Saturday, losing the first game 4-2 and winning 3-0 in the second.
  • Hinds lost twice at Itawamba on Sunday, falling 5-2 and 7-2.

Previous Meeting

On May 7, 2021, Gulf Coast knocked Hinds out of the MACCC Tournament with an 8-7 win. Briana Shores and Kristian Jones doubled in the bottom of the seventh to win it.

Notes

  • Kristian Jones (So., Southaven/DeSoto Central) leads the MACCC in hits (39) and doubles (13) and is second in total bases (57). Her 13 doubles are third-most in the NJCAA, and her hit total is fifth.
  • K.K. Agner (So., Horn Lake/Magnolia Heights) is third in the MACCC in walks (13), which ranks 11th nationally. She’s sixth in the conference in home runs (5).
  • Emaleigh Coates (So., Lucedale/George County) is fourth in the MACCC with two shutouts and eighth in complete games (4). She’s second in K/7 (9.86).

Three Ahead

  • Tuesday, March 22: at Pearl River, Poplarville, 4/6 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 2: vs. Coahoma, Perkinston, 2/4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 6: at East Central, Decatur, 3/5 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

