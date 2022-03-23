No. 18 MGCCC back at home Wednesday

PERKINSTON — No. 18 Mississippi Gulf Coast plays its second straight home MACCC doubleheader Wednesday when Hinds visits.

The first pitch at Ross-Smith Field is set for 3 p.m. The games will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10255918.

Records

MGCCC: 12-13/4-2 MACCC, T-6 th place in conference

place in conference Opponent: 8-13/1-5 MACCC, 12th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC split with then-No. 9 Northwest Mississippi on Saturday, losing the first game 4-2 and winning 3-0 in the second.

Hinds lost twice at Itawamba on Sunday, falling 5-2 and 7-2.

Previous Meeting

On May 7, 2021, Gulf Coast knocked Hinds out of the MACCC Tournament with an 8-7 win. Briana Shores and Kristian Jones doubled in the bottom of the seventh to win it.

Notes

Kristian Jones (So., Southaven/DeSoto Central) leads the MACCC in hits (39) and doubles (13) and is second in total bases (57). Her 13 doubles are third-most in the NJCAA, and her hit total is fifth.

K.K. Agner (So., Horn Lake/Magnolia Heights) is third in the MACCC in walks (13), which ranks 11 th nationally. She’s sixth in the conference in home runs (5).

nationally. She’s sixth in the conference in home runs (5). Emaleigh Coates (So., Lucedale/George County) is fourth in the MACCC with two shutouts and eighth in complete games (4). She’s second in K/7 (9.86).

Three Ahead

Tuesday, March 22: at Pearl River, Poplarville, 4/6 p.m.

Saturday, April 2: vs. Coahoma, Perkinston, 2/4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6: at East Central, Decatur, 3/5 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.