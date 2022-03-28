No. 17 Women entertain No. 21 Co-Lin

Published 3:04 pm Monday, March 28, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — No. 17 Mississippi Gulf Coast gets its women’s tennis season cranked back up after Spring Break on Tuesday.

 

No. 21 Copiah-Lincoln visits the MGCCC Tennis Complex with first serves set for 1 p.m.

The Bulldogs were last in action on March 10.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 9-5/9-4 MACCC, 3rd place in conference
  • Opponent: 8-6/8-6 MACCC, 5th place in conference

Last Time Out

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat Copiah-Lincoln 7-2 at Wesson on Feb. 24.

Three Ahead

  • Friday, April 1: at East Central, Decatur, 2 pm.
  • Tuesday, April 5: vs. Holmes, Perkinston, 2 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 6: at William Carey, Hattiesburg, 2 p.m.

 

