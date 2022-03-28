No. 17 Women entertain No. 21 Co-Lin
Published 3:04 pm Monday, March 28, 2022
PERKINSTON — No. 17 Mississippi Gulf Coast gets its women’s tennis season cranked back up after Spring Break on Tuesday.
No. 21 Copiah-Lincoln visits the MGCCC Tennis Complex with first serves set for 1 p.m.
The Bulldogs were last in action on March 10.
Records
- MGCCC: 9-5/9-4 MACCC, 3rd place in conference
- Opponent: 8-6/8-6 MACCC, 5th place in conference
Last Time Out
- MGCCC recap of previous games
- Opponent recap of previous games
Previous Meeting
Gulf Coast beat Copiah-Lincoln 7-2 at Wesson on Feb. 24.
Three Ahead
- Friday, April 1: at East Central, Decatur, 2 pm.
- Tuesday, April 5: vs. Holmes, Perkinston, 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 6: at William Carey, Hattiesburg, 2 p.m.
For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.