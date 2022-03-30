No. 17 Women cruise past No. 21 Co-Lin

Published 12:58 pm Wednesday, March 30, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — No. 17 Mississippi Gulf Coast doubled up No. 21 Copiah-Lincoln on Tuesday in women’s tennis action.

 

The Bulldogs bested the Wolves 6-3 at the MGCCC Tennis Complex in their first action since March 10. Gulf Coast was off last week for spring break and had a pair of matches the week before rained out.

The Bulldogs swept the three doubles matches before splitting the singles. Tanyaradzwa Kaome (Fr., Harare, Zimbabwe/The Heritage School) and Bayley Askin (Fr., St. Martin/St. Martin) won two courts each.

 

Askin teamed with Ashleigh Chelette (So., Vancleave/Vancleave) to win No 3 doubles 8-0 and dropped only three games at No. 4 singles.

 

Gulf Coast (10-5, 10-4 MACCC) travels to Decatur on Friday for more conference action. First serves against East Central are at 2 p.m.

 

Co-Lin is now 8-7, 8-7.

 

Results

Team: Gulf Coast 6, Co-Lin 3

Doubles

No. 1: Tanyaradzwa Kaome-Kasey Kent (GC) def. Juliana Madrid-Valeria Rodriguez, 8-6

No. 2: Abigail Garman-Hayden Hensarling (GC) def. Keegan Thurman-Morgyn Brister, 8-6

No. 3: Bayley Askin-Ashleigh Chelette (GC) def. Britany Barnett-Kassidy Cupit, 8-0

Singles

No. 1: Kaome (GC) def. Madrid, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Rodriguez (CL) def. Kent, 6-2, 6-3

No. 3: Brister (CL) def. Hensarling, 6-1, 6-1

No. 4: Askin (GC) def. Thurman, 6-2, 6-1

No. 5: Garman (GC) def. Barnett, 6-3, 6-2

No. 6: Warren (CL) def. Josie Vuyovich, 7-6, 6-0

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

