No. 17 Bulldogs are on the road again

PERKINSTON — No. 17 Mississippi Gulf Coast resumes its stretch of road games Wednesday with another trip to Florida.

This time, the Bulldogs will be at Pensacola State, which is 15th in the latest NJCAA Division I softball rankings. First pitch in the doubleheader is set for 3 p.m.

The Bulldogs are playing their third of five straight road doubleheaders against Pensacola. Gulf Coast will open MACCC play its next time out.

Records

MGCCC: 7-8

Pensacola State: 16-2

Last Time Out

MGCCC lost both ends of a doubleheader at Northwest Florida State on Saturday in Niceville, falling 5-1 and 9-5.

Pensacola State swept a doubleheader from Lurleen Wallace on Sunday, winning 12-1 and 5-3 in Pensacola.

Previous Meeting

On Feb. 19, 2016, Gulf Coast beat Pensacola State 10-4 in the Sun Chief Classic in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Three Ahead

Saturday, March 12: at Northeast Mississippi, Booneville, 2/4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 15: at Meridian, Meridian, 3/5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16: vs. Kirkwood, Perkinston, 2/4 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC's 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.