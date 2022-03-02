No. 15 MGCCC wins again over No. 21 Hinds

No. 15 Mississippi Gulf Coast finished off a season sweep of No. 21 Hinds in men’s tennis action on Tuesday, winning 7-2 on the road in Raymond.

The Bulldogs improved to 10-1 overall and have won nine of 10 MACCC matches.

Clay Fudge (So., Madison/Madison Central) won a third-set tiebreaker in No. 2 singles for a pivotal point. Pedro Molero (So., Maracaibo, Venezuela/U.E. Instituto Americano Joseph John Thomson), Anderson Dulaney (So., Long Beach/Long Beach) and Alex King (So., Ocean Springs/Ocean Springs) closed things out at Nos. 3-5 singles.

Dulaney paired with Paul Gayk (Fr., Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany/Berufskolleg Lehnerstrasse) to win No. 2 doubles, and King teamed with Kyle Bond to win at No. 3.

Gulf Coast travels to Vicksburg on Thursday to play Jacksonville College out of Texas. First serves are set for 10:30 a.m. The Bulldogs resume MACCC play Friday at Perkinston when Itawamba visits.

Results

Team: Gulf Coast 7, Hinds 2

Doubles

No. 1: Kwanda Mbalekwa-Abraham Gonzalez (HIN) def. Pedro Molero-Clay Fudge, 8-4

No. 2: Anderson Dulaney-Paul Gayk (GC) def. Cameron Courtney-Bryce Ramshur, 8-5

No. 3: Alex King-Kyle Bond (GC) def. Jacob Runnels-Justin Humphrey, 8-6

Singles

No. 1: Gayk (GC) def. Gonzalez, 7-5, 6-0

No. 2: Fudge (GC) def. Mbalekwa, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7

No. 3: Molero (GC) def. Chris Albert, 7-5, 6-1

No. 4: Dulaney (GC) def. Ramshur, 6-1, 6-1

No. 5: King (GC) def. Runnels, 6-3, 6-4

No. 6: Courtney (HIN) def. Chace Bolan, 6-4, 6-2

