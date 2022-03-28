No. 15 Gulf Coast hosts No. 22 Co-Lin
Published 3:04 pm Monday, March 28, 2022
PERKINSTON — No. 15 Mississippi Gulf Coast gets back in men’s tennis competition on Tuesday when No. 22 Copiah-Lincoln visits.
The matchup at the MGCCC Tennis Complex starts at 1 p.m. Gulf Coast has won seven straight matches.
Gulf Coast last played on March 16 during an exhibition at West Alabama.
Records
- MGCCC: 14-1/12-1 MACCC, 2nd place in conference
- Copiah-Lincoln: 7-7/7-7 MACCC, T-5th place in conference
Last Time Out
- MGCCC shut out Northeast Mississippi 9-0 at Perk on March 10.
- Copiah-Lincoln lost 8-1 against Jones in Wesson on March 25.
Previous Meeting
Gulf Coast beat Co-Lin 6-3 at Wesson on Feb. 24
Three Ahead
- Friday, April 1: at East Central, Decatur, 2 pm.
- Tuesday, April 5: vs. Holmes, Perkinston, 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 6: at William Carey, Hattiesburg, 2 p.m.
For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.