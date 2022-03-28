No. 15 Gulf Coast hosts No. 22 Co-Lin

PERKINSTON — No. 15 Mississippi Gulf Coast gets back in men’s tennis competition on Tuesday when No. 22 Copiah-Lincoln visits.

The matchup at the MGCCC Tennis Complex starts at 1 p.m. Gulf Coast has won seven straight matches.

Gulf Coast last played on March 16 during an exhibition at West Alabama.

Records

MGCCC: 14-1/12-1 MACCC, 2 nd place in conference

place in conference Copiah-Lincoln: 7-7/7-7 MACCC, T-5th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC shut out Northeast Mississippi 9-0 at Perk on March 10.

Copiah-Lincoln lost 8-1 against Jones in Wesson on March 25.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat Co-Lin 6-3 at Wesson on Feb. 24

Three Ahead

Friday, April 1: at East Central, Decatur, 2 pm.

Tuesday, April 5: vs. Holmes, Perkinston, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6: at William Carey, Hattiesburg, 2 p.m.

