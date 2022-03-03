No. 15 Bulldogs throttle No. 11 Jacksonville

No. 15 Mississippi Gulf Coast dispatched No. 11 Jacksonville quickly Thursday in Vicksburg, winning 8-1 in a non-conference match.

The Bulldogs improved to 11-1 with their four straight victory. It came against a Jaguars team that had only four healthy players.

Paul Gayk (Fr., Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany/Berufskolleg Lehnerstrasse), Anderson Dulaney (So., Long Beach/Long Beach) and Pedro Molero (So., Maracaibo, Venezuela/U.E. Instituto Americano Joseph John Thomson) won two courts each.

The Bulldogs are back at home Friday for an MACCC showdown against Itawamba. First serves at the MGCCC Tennis Complex are set for 2 p.m.

Results

Team: Gulf Coast 8, Jacksonville 1

Doubles

No. 1: Pedro Molero-Clay Fudge (GC) def. Edan Benitez-Ryan Christensen, 8-6

No. 2: Anderson Dulaney-Paul Gayk (GC) def. Zachary Malcomb-Alexander Hassell, 8-1

No. 3: Jacksonville forfeit

Singles

No. 1: Gayk (GC) def. Benitez, 7-6, 6-0

No. 2: Christensen (JC) def. Fudge, 6-3, 2-6, 10-7

No. 3: Dulaney (GC) def. Malcomb, 6-1, 6-3

No. 4: Molero (GC) def. Hassell, 6-0, 6-0

No. 5: Jacksonville forfeit

No. 6: Jacksonville forfeit

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.