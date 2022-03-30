No. 15 Bulldogs beat No. 22 Co-Lin again

PERKINSTON — No. 15 Mississippi Gulf Coast kicked off its post-spring break men’s tennis schedule in a great way Tuesday.

The Bulldogs beat No. 22 Copiah-Lincoln 7-2 at the MGCCC Tennis Complex, completing a season sweep and doing themselves one better than the first go-round.

Paul Gayk (Fr., Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany/Berufskolleg Lehnerstrasse) reversed the result form his first meeting with Julian Parada. He rallied to win in three sets 5-7, 6-4, 10-6.

He teamed with Anderson Dulaney (So., Long Beach/Long Beach) to win No. 2 doubles, and Alex King (So., Ocean Springs/Ocean Springs) and Kyle Bond (Fr., Wiggins/Stone) won at No. 3.

The Bulldogs swept singles courts No. 3 through 6, dropping just seven games in eight sets. Pedro Molero (So., Maracaibo, Venezuela/U.E. Instituto Americano Joseph John Thomson) and Chace Bolan (Fr., Laurel/Northeast Jones) dropped just a single game.

Co-Lin falls to 7-8, 7-8 MACCC.

Gulf Coast (15-1, 13-1) hits the road Friday to take on East Central. First serves in Decatur are set for 2 p.m.

Results

Team: Gulf Coast 7, Co-Lin 2

Doubles

No. 1: Julian Parada-Julian Toloza (CL) def. Pedro Molero-Clay Fudge, 8-6

No. 2: Paul Gayk-Anderson Dulaney (GC) def. Lawson Pearson-Mason Pounds, 8-2

No. 3: Alex King-Kyle Bond (GC) def. Ty Nelson- Jacob Lofton, 8-1

Singles

No. 1: Gayk (GC) def. Parada, 5-7, 6-4, 10-6

No. 2: Toloza (CL) def. Fudge, 6-2, 6-0

No. 3: Dulaney (GC) def. Nelson, 6-1, 6-2

No. 4: Molero (GC) def. Pearson, 6-0, 6-1

No. 5: King (GC) def. Lofton, 6-1, 6-1

No. 6: Chace Bolan (GC) def. Pound, 6-0, 6-1

