No. 1 MGCCC trails by 5 in Philadelphia

No. 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast finds itself five shots back of No. 6 Meridian after the first 18 holes at the East Central Spring Invitational in Philadelphia.

The Bulldogs shot 12-over and are two shots ahead of Northeast Mississippi.

“We had some bright spots today, but overall we’ve just got to execute better,” Gulf Coast coach Brad Thornton said. “We’ve got a shot tomorrow. Meridian’s a good team, and maybe we can get the job done.”

Chase Kaiser (Fr., Natchez/Cathedral) and Reeves Johnson (So., Madison/Germantown) are tied for second at 1-over, four shots behind Northeast’s Tate Dickerson. Ethan Trouth (So., Sutton Coldfield, England/The Streetly Academy) is another shot back in a four-way tie for seventh

“I’m very pleased with Chase, Reeves and Ethan,” Thornton said. “They’ve really stepped it up here lately. Those three have been working hard, and they’re the reason we have a chance to win tomorrow.”

The nine-team field will finish up with the final round Monday. The Azalea Course at Dancing Rabbit Golf Club is playing at 6,718 yards.

Team Scores

Team Score

Meridian 295 (+7) Gulf Coast 300 (+12) Northeast Mississippi 302 (+14) East Central 318 (+30) Copiah-Lincoln 323 (+35) Itawamba 326 (+38) Pearl River 342 (+54) East Mississippi 354 (+66) Southwest Mississippi 355 (+67)

MGCCC Scores

Player Score

T2. Chase Kaiser 73 (+1)

T2. Reeves Johnson 73 (+1)

T7. Ethan Trouth 74 (+2)

T12. Matt Wilkinson* 78 (+4)

T17. Hayden Russell* 78 (+6)

T22. David Beard 80 (+8)

T28. Alessio Graziani 83 (+11)

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.