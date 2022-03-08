No. 1 Bulldogs finish 2nd

Published 12:31 pm Tuesday, March 8, 2022

By Special to the Item

No. 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast couldn’t reel No. 6 Meridian in Monday and lost by 11 strokes at the East Central Spring Invitational.

 

The Bulldogs finished at 15-over par on the Azalea Course at Dancing Rabbit Golf Course in Philadelphia.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

“Meridian came out and played really well,” Gulf Coast coach Brad Thornton said. “All the credit to them. They’ve been able to get it done, and we’ve got some work to do. I think the guys have bought into that. We’re going to get back to work tomorrow and be ready next week.”

 

Ethan Trouth (So., Sutton Coldfield, England/The Streetly Academy) charged five places up the leaderboard to finish second. He shot 3-under to pass first-round leader Tate Dickerson by a shot and wound up three behind Meridian’s Noah Bumgarner.

 

“Ethan has done an outstanding job this semester,” Thornton said. “I feel like he was challenged starting this semester, and he’s done everything that’s been asked of him. The results showed today. He put himself in position to win the golf tournament.”

 

Chase Kaiser (Fr., Natchez/Cathedral) missed joining Trouth on the All-Tournament team by a stroke, and David Beard (Fr., Madison/Madison Central) shot 2-under 70 to move up 12 spots into a tie for 10th.

 

Gulf Coast heads out of conference next week to play at the GlenLakes Invitational in Foley, Ala. The Bulldogs won the NJCAA Division II Golf Championship there in 2018, and the two-day tournament will start Monday.

 

“We had a tough finish coming down the stretch from a couple guys, but overall, I thought we played better today,” Thornton said. “We just gave them too much of an advantage after Day 1. They came out and shut the door on us. That’s what good teams do.”

 

Team Scores

Team                                 Score

  1. Meridian                       295-285—580 (+4)
  2. Gulf Coast                      300-291—591 (+15)
  3. Northeast Mississippi      302-300—602 (+26)
  4. Copiah-Lincoln               323-312—635 (+59)
  5. East Central                    318-325—643 (+67)
  6. Itawamba                       326-329—655 (+79)
  7. Pearl River                     342-318—660 (+84)
  8. Southwest Mississippi     355-357—712 (+136)
  9. East Mississippi              354-367—721 (+145)

MGCCC Scores

Player                                Score

  1. Ethan Trouth                  74-69—143 (-1)

T7. Chase Kaiser                73-76—149 (+5)

T10. David Beard               80-70—150 (+6)

T14. Matt Wilkinson*         76-76—152 (+8)

T15. Hayden Russell*         78-77—155 (+11)

T15. Reeves Johnson          73-82—155 (+11)

  1. Alessio Graziani           83-76—159 (+15)

*—Played as individual

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More Sports

Three EMCC basketball standouts garner All-MACCC recognition

Bunch, McGee earn All-Conference honors

Flanagan named All-MACCC again

ICC softball ranked No. 1 for first time in history

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar