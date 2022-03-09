Nikki Breland, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Nikki Breland, a seventh grade science teacher at Middle School of Poplarville, has been named Teacher of the Week.

Breland has been teaching for the past 12 and a half years, all of which have been in the Poplarville School District.

Her favorite aspect of teaching is seeing her students improve their knowledge and excel throughout the year.

“I also find happiness in making a positive influence in my student’s life. I work daily to inspire each one to believe in themselves and to leave my classroom with a smile on their face,” Breland said.

“The most important thing that I want students to learn from being in my classroom is that they will always come to a safe, fun and enjoyable classroom environment,” Breland said.

She also strives to ensure her students feel that their presence in her classroom is important to her and she also lets them know she cares about and supports their educational endeavors.

Something her students may not know is that she is a third generation educator, her mother and grandfather retired from careers at the Poplarville School District.