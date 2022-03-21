MSU-Southern Midweek Moved To Wednesday, March 23

STARKVILLE – Due to the threat of inclement weather, Mississippi State baseball’s midweek contest versus Southern has been moved to Wednesday, March 23, with a 5 p.m. CT first pitch at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville.

The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22.

The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+. Wednesday’s game will also be carried on the Mississippi State Sports Network powered by LEARFIELD along with a live audio stream via HailState.com/plus. Click HERE for a full list of the 2022 MSU Baseball Radio Affiliates.

