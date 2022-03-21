MSU-Southern Midweek Moved To Wednesday, March 23

By Special to the Item

STARKVILLE – Due to the threat of inclement weather, Mississippi State baseball’s midweek contest versus Southern has been moved to Wednesday, March 23, with a 5 p.m. CT first pitch at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville.

 

The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22.

The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+. Wednesday’s game will also be carried on the Mississippi State Sports Network powered by LEARFIELD along with a live audio stream via HailState.com/plus. Click HERE for a full list of the 2022 MSU Baseball Radio Affiliates.

 

 

Visit www.HailState.com for the latest news and information on the baseball program. Fans can also follow the program on social media by searching ‘HailStateBB’ on TwitterFacebook andInstagram.

